iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $134,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter.

ITA stock opened at $111.90 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.24.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

