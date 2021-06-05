Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITRI. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Itron alerts:

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $95.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Itron has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Itron will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,602.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $221,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,703.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,641 shares of company stock worth $338,833. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.