Ixcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $4.55 Million (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One Ixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000600 BTC on major exchanges. Ixcoin has a total market cap of $4.55 million and $1,122.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ixcoin Coin Profile

Ixcoin (IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,194,669 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

