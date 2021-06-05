J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $390.07 Million

Equities research analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will announce $390.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $379.95 million and the highest is $397.90 million. J2 Global reported sales of $330.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCOM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

NASDAQ JCOM opened at $127.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.15. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

