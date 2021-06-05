J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $390.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will report sales of $390.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $397.90 million and the lowest is $379.95 million. J2 Global posted sales of $330.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JCOM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth $815,000.

JCOM opened at $127.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $135.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.15.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

