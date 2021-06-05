Jabodon PT Co. Acquires 76,720 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Jabodon PT Co. increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,720 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 11.1% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $79.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.