Jabodon PT Co. Acquires Shares of 14,161 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,000. Visa comprises about 1.8% of Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Visa by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,361 shares of company stock worth $33,927,919. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $230.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

