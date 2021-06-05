Jabodon PT Co. Cuts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Jabodon PT Co. cut its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 72.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 97,711 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for 2.7% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 796.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,965 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 70.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,671,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $459,988,000 after buying an additional 1,511,156 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,491,782 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $563,224,000 after purchasing an additional 919,898 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $144.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.23. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.11 and a twelve month high of $144.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.42.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at $57,888,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,477 shares of company stock worth $21,174,398. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

