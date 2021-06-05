Jabodon PT Co. Invests $16.10 Million in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 251,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,095,000. Centene makes up 9.7% of Jabodon PT Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barings LLC raised its position in Centene by 34.3% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Centene by 75.0% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,933,000 after buying an additional 2,373,204 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 43.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its position in shares of Centene by 60.0% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $74.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

