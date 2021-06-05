Jabodon PT Co. Makes New $6.17 Million Investment in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 79,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,000. Ryman Hospitality Properties comprises about 3.7% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jabodon PT Co. owned about 0.14% of Ryman Hospitality Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,604.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

NYSE RHP opened at $74.53 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

