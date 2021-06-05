Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $442.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to post sales of $442.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $436.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $446.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $410.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

Shares of JKHY opened at $157.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.87. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

