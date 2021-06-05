Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Acquires 4,240 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for 2.4% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 429.1% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.80. The stock had a trading volume of 415,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,585. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

