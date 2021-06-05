Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Acquires 8,840 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for about 3.4% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $10,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,166. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.03 and a one year high of $98.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

