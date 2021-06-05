Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 2.7% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after buying an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 85,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.46. 971,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.65. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.75, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

