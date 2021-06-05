Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up approximately 4.1% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $12,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Fastenal by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Fastenal by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 150,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 28,060 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 816.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 180,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 160,485 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.07. 2,658,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,096. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.01. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $54.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

