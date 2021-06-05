Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Buys 7,169 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 627,289 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,756.4% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,164,000 after acquiring an additional 479,424 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,510,000 after acquiring an additional 478,255 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 964,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,225,000 after acquiring an additional 249,475 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,135. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.99. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.57 and a one year high of $55.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.