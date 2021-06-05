Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. ASML comprises approximately 3.3% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in ASML by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Cowen upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of ASML to $747.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.90.

ASML stock traded up $17.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $683.30. The stock had a trading volume of 531,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,545. The company has a market capitalization of $286.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $644.83. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $332.80 and a 52-week high of $688.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

