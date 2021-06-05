Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,353 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises 3.4% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $10,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 466,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,214,000 after buying an additional 26,587 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,701,000 after buying an additional 1,478,010 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. 20.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.84. The stock had a trading volume of 361,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,754. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $140.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

