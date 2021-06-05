Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $12.91 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,977 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 4.2% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after purchasing an additional 639,826 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,966,669,000 after purchasing an additional 65,120 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,305,348,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.14. 5,085,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,774,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.57. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The company has a market capitalization of $448.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Truist Securities upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,361 shares of company stock valued at $33,927,919 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

