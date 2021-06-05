Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $18.87 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,263 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $18,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.18. 922,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,942. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.00. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $55.19.

