Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $25.70 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,352 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 8.3% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MBS ETF worth $25,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,957,000 after purchasing an additional 338,118 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,438,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,240,000 after purchasing an additional 56,906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 623,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,120 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $108.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,580. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.48. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $111.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

