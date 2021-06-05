Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $8.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for about 2.6% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,726,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,606,000. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,312,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.78. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $94.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

