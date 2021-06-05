Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $9.28 Million Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group accounts for 3.0% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $9,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.98. The stock had a trading volume of 77,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,886. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.24. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.85 and a 1-year high of $252.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.