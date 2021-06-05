Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 256,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab accounts for about 5.4% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $16,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,385,070 shares of company stock worth $97,096,386. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.44.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.72. 5,566,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,010,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.56. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.