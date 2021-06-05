Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Makes New $7.42 Million Investment in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Lincoln Electric accounts for 2.4% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Lincoln Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Innovative Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 166,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,449,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 46.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 53.2% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.77. 90,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.38. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $136.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

