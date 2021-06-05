Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Sells 656 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Okta makes up approximately 1.0% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 489.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Okta by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.09 and a beta of 0.96. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.06 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.35.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.35.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,436,011.56. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $806,326.44. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,847,219. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

