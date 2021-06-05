Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Sells 7,486 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 4.0% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,217,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,724. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.44 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $211.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.