JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,244 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $24,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,951,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after buying an additional 3,657,052 shares during the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC grew its position in JD.com by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after buying an additional 3,494,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in JD.com by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after buying an additional 3,362,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

JD stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.60 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.34. The firm has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

