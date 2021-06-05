Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 239,116 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 459.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,116 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.21% of Entegris worth $32,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $116.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.36. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $126.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

