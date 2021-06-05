Jennison Associates LLC Buys 260,412 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,412 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $42,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Total in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

TOT opened at $48.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. Total Se has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.40.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. Total had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.94%.

TOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Total Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

