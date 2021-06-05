Jennison Associates LLC Buys 36,089 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,089 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ferrari worth $39,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 48.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RACE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $216.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $164.23 and a twelve month high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

