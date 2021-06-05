Jennison Associates LLC Buys 674,844 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 138.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,163,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674,844 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.27% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $31,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $882,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 305,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after buying an additional 34,412 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,410 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $146,881.50. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 1,685 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $48,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 456,253 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,547. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 2.07. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.73.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

