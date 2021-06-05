Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,844 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,522 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.12% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $32,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.44.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,464.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.