Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,338 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.65% of Houlihan Lokey worth $29,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,625. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.84 and a 52-week high of $76.01. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.73.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.