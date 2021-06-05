Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 118.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619,999 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 3.12% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $28,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 248,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 87,313 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,374,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,701 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORIC shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 89,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $2,599,579.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 75,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,761,187.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 340,827 shares of company stock worth $9,303,198 in the last quarter.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.64 million and a PE ratio of -7.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

