Jennison Associates LLC Has $27.42 Million Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,421,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,273 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.76% of Eastern Bankshares worth $27,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,267,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,644,000 after purchasing an additional 801,595 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $53,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $43,551,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $39,040,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,201,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,466,000 after buying an additional 446,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBC opened at $21.79 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

