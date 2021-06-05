Jennison Associates LLC Has $42.79 Million Holdings in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,993,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,352 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.24% of Genetron worth $42,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genetron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Genetron by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 455,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 355,306 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genetron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genetron by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after buying an additional 159,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genetron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000. 21.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTH opened at $19.81 on Friday. Genetron Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.59.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genetron had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 666.57%.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

