Jennison Associates LLC Increases Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 1,834.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 391,572 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.71% of Blueprint Medicines worth $40,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.87.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $84.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.22. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $125.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

