Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 128,477 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,464,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 128,477 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 3.11% of Harsco worth $42,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harsco by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harsco by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harsco alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSC. Barrington Research raised their target price on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE:HSC opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 2.18. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $23.33.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.