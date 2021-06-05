Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 243,168 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 112.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,850 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,168 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.23% of Sunrun worth $27,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sunrun by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.98 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.34. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $160,719.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,410.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,980 shares of company stock valued at $16,329,333 in the last ninety days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

