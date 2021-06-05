Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 738,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,716,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Veracyte at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,351,000 after buying an additional 865,112 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 689.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 981,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,750,000 after buying an additional 857,039 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,134,000 after buying an additional 288,583 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,134,000 after purchasing an additional 281,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth $12,325,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jens Holstein bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.11.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist reduced their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.