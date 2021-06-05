Jennison Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 734,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,968 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Sunnova Energy International worth $29,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOVA shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.23.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

