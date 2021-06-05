Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,254 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Stamps.com worth $42,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stamps.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,828,000 after purchasing an additional 65,775 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 272,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,413,000 after acquiring an additional 171,261 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 223,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,335,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after acquiring an additional 14,306 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $192.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.40. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.22 and a fifty-two week high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.