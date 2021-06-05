Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,159 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $28,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $655.31 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $274.51 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $626.55.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

