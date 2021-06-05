Jennison Associates LLC Sells 100,734 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,734 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $27,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $825,546,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $231,560,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,214,000 after purchasing an additional 439,944 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,110,000 after purchasing an additional 317,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $184.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $124.86 and a one year high of $214.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.89.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.