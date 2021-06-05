Jennison Associates LLC Sells 192,546 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 712,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192,546 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $30,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,395,000 after acquiring an additional 45,760 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $707,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 49.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,482,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,354,000 after acquiring an additional 277,119 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.21.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. Research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

