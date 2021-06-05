Jennison Associates LLC Sells 34,758 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,758 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Trane Technologies worth $43,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TT opened at $181.64 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $189.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.73.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.