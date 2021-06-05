Jennison Associates LLC Sells 37,189 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,189 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.89% of PagerDuty worth $29,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,663 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,193,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,377,000 after purchasing an additional 833,519 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,150,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,646,000 after purchasing an additional 790,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at $31,991,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,450,000 after purchasing an additional 407,339 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PD shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagerDuty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.42.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $360,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,465 shares of company stock valued at $4,345,629 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PD opened at $35.36 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 1.29.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 32.26% and a negative return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

