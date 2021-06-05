Jennison Associates LLC Sells 730,085 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 730,085 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.28% of East West Bancorp worth $29,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWBC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 75.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,013 shares of company stock worth $311,959 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $74.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.34. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.89.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EWBC. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

