Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,004 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CoStar Group worth $27,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CSGP opened at $841.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $646.46 and a 1 year high of $952.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $859.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 target price (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $936.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $940.83.

In other news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,792 shares of company stock valued at $29,631,818 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.